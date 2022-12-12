IMS baseball plans youth basketball tournament

Published 8:16 pm Monday, December 12, 2022

By Staff Reports

It’s not exactly like the movie Baseketball, but it does bring the sports of baseball and basketball together.

The Ironton Middle School baseball program  will be sponsoring the Ironton Youth Basketball Tournament Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 7-8, at the Ironton Middle School.

Depending on the number of entries, the tournament may guarantee three games or become a double elimination tournament.

Email newsletter signup

The tournament is for  both boys and girls teams.

One group will be for third and fourth game teams and the other group will be for fifth and sixth grade teams.

Entry fee is $75.

For further information or to register for the tournament, contact either (606) 831-1857 or (740) 646-2538.

Proceeds go to the Ironton Middle School baseball program.

More z RSS Twitter

Carrico Academic All-Big Ten

Redwomen beat defending D4 state champs Waterford, 42-37

Burrow, Bengals top Browns for 5th straight win

Hornets run out of gas in 2nd half in loss to Pirates

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    How do you feel about the amount of regulation for addiction recovery centers in the county?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...