IMS baseball plans youth basketball tournament Published 8:16 pm Monday, December 12, 2022

It’s not exactly like the movie Baseketball, but it does bring the sports of baseball and basketball together.

The Ironton Middle School baseball program will be sponsoring the Ironton Youth Basketball Tournament Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 7-8, at the Ironton Middle School.

Depending on the number of entries, the tournament may guarantee three games or become a double elimination tournament.

The tournament is for both boys and girls teams.

One group will be for third and fourth game teams and the other group will be for fifth and sixth grade teams.

Entry fee is $75.

For further information or to register for the tournament, contact either (606) 831-1857 or (740) 646-2538.

Proceeds go to the Ironton Middle School baseball program.