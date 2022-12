Melvin Slone Published 8:28 am Monday, December 12, 2022

Melvin Joseph Slone, 51, of South Point, died Saturday, Dec. 9, 2022.

Funeral services will be at noon at Wallace Family Funeral Home in South Point, with Pastor Terry Wagner officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point.

Visitation will be 11 a.m.–noon Wednesday at the funeral home.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.