Phillip Stubbs Published 12:09 pm Monday, December 12, 2022

Phillip Wayne Stubbs, 75, of South Point, died Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at Cabell Huntington Hospital in Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Juanita Stubbs.

Funeral service at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake. Burial will follow at Burlington Greenlawn Cemetery.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Schneider-Hall Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.