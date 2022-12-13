Bad 2nd half sends Vikings to SOC loss Published 11:08 pm Tuesday, December 13, 2022

By Jim Walker

WILLOW WOOD — The Symmes Valley Vikings’ offense left the game early.

The Vikings were staying close to the New Boston Tigers through the first half but only scored 18 points in the second half in a 63-45 Southern Ohio Conference loss on Tuesday.

Myles Beasly had a pair of 3-pointers among hi 8 points and Devin Maynard had a trey as he scored 7 points to help New Boston take a 23-14 first quarter lead.

Braden Corn it a trey and had 5p points while Josh Saunders got 4 points for the Vikings (1-3, 1-2).

Beasley had another pair of 3-pointers and two free throws in the second quarter as the lead went to 37-27 at the half.

Saunders had 5 more points in the quarter as 5 different players scored for the Vikings.

Jacob Cahall scored 6 points, Devin Allard 3 and Dalton Jackson 3 to give New Boston a 50-34 lead after three quarters.

The Vikings could only muster 7 points with Jacob Cade going 5-of-6 at the foul line.

The Tigers connected on just 5-of-11 free throws in the fourth quarter but Beasly had another triple and scored 10 points as New Boston locked down the win.

The Tigers converted on only 14-of-39 free throw attempts.

Ethan Smith and Corn scored 4 points each for the Vikings.

Saundes had 9 points to lead the Vikings.

Myles Beasly scored 27 points including five 3-pointers for New Boston (4-1, 3-0). Cahall added 11 points.

New Boston 23 14 13 13 = 63

Sym. Valley 14 13 7 11 = 45

NEW BOSTON (4-1, 3-0): Devin Allard 2 0 2-4 6, Dean Maynard 2 1 0-1 7, Tyreke Lewis 1 0 0-0 2, Myles Beasly 3 5 6-7 27, Colt Maynard 0 0 0-2 0, Josiah Bower 0 0 0-2 0, Luke Henson 0 0 0-2 0, Killen Gray 0 0 0-0 0, Jacob Cahall 4 0 3-6 11, Mark Rivers 1 0 1-2 3, Jayse Tabor 0 0 0-0 0, Ector Brady 0 0 0-0 0, Levish Cooper 0 0 0-0 0, Dalton Jackson 1 1 2-3 7. Totals: 14 7 14-39. Fouls: 22. Fouled out: None.

SYMMES VALLEY (1-3, 1-2): Braden Corn 3 1 0-0 9, Jacob Cade 1 0 5-7 7, Logan Simpkins 0 0 0-0 0, Ethan Smith 2 0 2-3 6, Aleck Beckett 3 0 1-2 7, Levi Ross 0 0 0-0 0, Levi Ross 0 0 0-0 0, Josh Andes 4 0 1-3 9, Levi Owens 0 0 0-0 0, Dylan Urban 0 0 0-0 0, Will Jones 1 0 0-1 2, Aydan Taylor 1 0 2-3 4, Tucker Ross 0 0 1-2 1. Totals: 15 1 12-21 45 Fouls: 21. Fouled out: None.