Dawn Eplin Published 11:13 am Tuesday, December 13, 2022

Dawn Lorraine Eplin, 55, of Willow Wood, died Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at her residence.

Gathering of family and friends will 10 a.m.–noon Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.