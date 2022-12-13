Eula Turvey Published 11:12 am Tuesday, December 13, 2022

Eula Turvey

Eula Turvey, 88, of Ironton, died Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 at Kings Daughters Medical Center, in Ashland, Kentucky, with her children by her side.

There will be no public visitation.

Family visitation will be 11 a.m.–noon on Wednesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with a graveside service to follow at LaGrange cemetery.

Phillips Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.

To offer condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net