Flyers Invitational Tournament this weekend

December 13, 2022

By Jim Walker



The St. Joseph Invitational will be held this weekend and will bring teams from both Kentucky and West Virginia along with neighboring schools Ironton (boys) and Coal Grove (girls).

“This is a very competitive group of games,” said St. Joseph athletic director Greg Bryant.

“And we offer a big thanks to our sponsors. We’re very appreciative of our sponsors who have helped make this a huge success.”

Here is the three-day schedule that includes 4 games on Saturday:

Thursday (Girls)

5:30 – Coal Grove vs. Raceland

7:30 – St. Joseph vs. Lucasville Valley

Friday (Boys)

5:30 – Ironton vs. Raceland

7:30 – St. Joseph vs. Grace Christian

Saturday

10 a.m. – Girls’ consolation

11:30 – Girls’ championship

1 p.m. – Boys consolation

2:30 – Boys championship

Admission $5 (no passes)

Sponsors

Awards Plus Tees

Joe Isaac/ Tri-State Rehab

Mike Balestra BHM CPA Group

Bruce Roach II/BRUCESCARTS.COM

Brenda Roach Thompson Photography

Ben & Julie Roach

Jack Leonard

Greg Bryant Insurance