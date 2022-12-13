Flyers Invitational Tournament this weekend
Published 12:53 am Tuesday, December 13, 2022
By Jim Walker
jim.walker@irontontribune.com
The St. Joseph Invitational will be held this weekend and will bring teams from both Kentucky and West Virginia along with neighboring schools Ironton (boys) and Coal Grove (girls).
“This is a very competitive group of games,” said St. Joseph athletic director Greg Bryant.
“And we offer a big thanks to our sponsors. We’re very appreciative of our sponsors who have helped make this a huge success.”
Here is the three-day schedule that includes 4 games on Saturday:
Thursday (Girls)
5:30 – Coal Grove vs. Raceland
7:30 – St. Joseph vs. Lucasville Valley
Friday (Boys)
5:30 – Ironton vs. Raceland
7:30 – St. Joseph vs. Grace Christian
Saturday
10 a.m. – Girls’ consolation
11:30 – Girls’ championship
1 p.m. – Boys consolation
2:30 – Boys championship
Admission $5 (no passes)
Sponsors
Awards Plus Tees
Joe Isaac/ Tri-State Rehab
Mike Balestra BHM CPA Group
Bruce Roach II/BRUCESCARTS.COM
Brenda Roach Thompson Photography
Ben & Julie Roach
Jack Leonard
Greg Bryant Insurance