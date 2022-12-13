Green pulls away from Lady Flyers Published 12:39 am Tuesday, December 13, 2022

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

The Green Lady Bobcats were thankful there were four quarters.

Email newsletter signup

Locked in a 6-point game after three quarters, Green pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat the St. Joseph Lady Flyers 50-32 in a Southern Ohio Conference game.

“It was a close game until the fourth quarter,” said Green coach Melissa Knapp. “We didn’t box out well and still didn’t transition well until the fourth quarter.”

Green (4-2, 3-2) went up 13-8 in the first quarter as Anna Knapp scored 6 points, Alex Smith 4 and Katelinn Satterfield hit a trey.

Mia Weber had 4 points and Aubrey Sutton and Gracie Damron 2 each for the Lady Flyers.

The Lady Bobcats went up 22-14 at the half as Knapp got 5 more points in the second quarter. Weber scored all 6 of the Lady Flyers’ points.

Weber scored 8 points including a 3-point play and Damron added 4 more points as St. Joseph cut the deficit to 32-26.

But Green outscored St. Joseph 18-6 in the fourth quarter as Knapp scored 9 points and Satterfield hit a triple and had 5 points.

Addison Philabaun scored all 4 of her points and Damron added a basket to account for the St. Joseph scoring in the quarter.

Knapp finished with a game-high 20 points and Smith had 12 for Green.

Weber had a career-high 16 points and Damron 8 points for St. Joseph (2-3, 2-3).

Green 13 9 10 18 = 50

St. Joseph 8 6 12 6 = 32

GREEN (4-2, 3-2): Katelinn Satterfield 1 2 1-2 9, Myles Hunt 0 0 0-0 0, Alex Smith 6 0 0-0 12, Mylee Brown 1 1 0-0 5, Anna Knapp 8 0 4-6 20, Makayla Laber 0 0 0-0 0, Ava Abrams 1 0 0-0 2, Makayla Beal 1 0 0-0 2, Natalie Butler 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16. Fouled out: None.

ST JOSEPH (2-3, 2-3): Gracie Damron 4 0 0-0 8, Addison Philabaun 1 0 2-5 4, Aubrey Sutton 1 0 2-2 4, Addison Murray 0 0 0-1 0, Ava Weber 0 0 0-0 0, Mia Weber 7 0 2-5 16. Fouls: 10. Fouled out: None.