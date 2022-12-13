Kimberly Jenkins

Kimberly Jenkins

Kimberly Sue Jenkins, 55, of Kitts Hill, died Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at King’s Daughter Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Dave Lambert officiating. Burial will follow at Sugar Creek Cemetery, County Road 44S, Ironton.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

