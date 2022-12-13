Lady Dragons breeze past Blue Angels Published 12:36 am Tuesday, December 13, 2022

By Jim Walker

PROCTORVILLE — The Fairland Lady Dragons took away any possible suspense very quickly.

The Lady Dragons opened up a 15-point first quarter lead that grew to 45 b halftime in an 85-16 Ohio Valley Conference win on the Gallipolis Lady Blue Angels on Monday.

Bree Allen cord 18 points to lead four players in double figures for Fairland (7-0, 5-0). Tomi Hinkle had 15 points, Isa Taliaferro 12 and Kamryn Barnitz 11. Reece Barnitz are three 3-pointers and finished with 9 points.

Reece Barnitz drained a pair of 3-pointers, Hinkle had 5 points including a 3-pointer, Kamryn Barnett and Allen had 4 points and Bailey Russell sank a trey as Fairland took a commanding 24-9 first quarter lead.

Things only got worse for Gallipolis in the second quarter as Fairland opened up a 57-12 lead at the break.

Taliferro scored 8 points, Allen hit a triple and scored 7 points, Hinkle was 4-of-4 at the one, Addison Godby had 4 points while Russell and the Barnitz sisters all had 3-pointers.

Hinkle and Allen had 6 points each in the second half as 8 different players scored.

Gallipolis 9 3 2 2 = 16

Fairland 24 33 12 16 = 85

GALLIPOLIS (0-6, 0-5): Emma Hammons 1 0 0-0 2, Mary Howell 0 0 0-0 0 Maggie Davis 1 – 1-2 3, Chanee Cremeens 5-7 5, Kenya Peck 0 0 4-4 4, Lamiyah Wilson 1 0 0-0 2, Colbie Nida 0 0 0-0 0, Halli Angel 0 0 0-0 0, Natsuko Hattori 0 0 0-0 0, Aleesha Jordan 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 3 0 10-14 16. Fouls: 10. Fouled out: None.

FAIRLAND (7-0, 5-0): Taegan Leep 2 0 0-2 4, Isa Taliaferro 6 0 0-0 12, Addison Godby 2 0 0-0 4, Reece Barnitz 0 3 0-0 9, Siera Pemberton 0 0 0-0 0, Audrey Stephenson 1 0 0-0 2, Jordan Spencer 0 0 0-0 0, Bree Allen 6 1 3-3 18, Tomi Hinkle 4 1 4-5 15, Kamryn Barnitz 3 1 2-2 11, Bailey Russell 1 2 0-0 8, Avery Byers 0 0 0-0 0, Hannah Taylor 1 0 0-0 2, Kylee Bruce 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 8 9-10 85. Fouls: 9. Fouled out: None.