Lady Panthers win defensive battle Published 12:43 am Tuesday, December 13, 2022

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

CHESAPEAKE — When two teams who pride themselves on defense meet, the result is usually a low-scoring game.

Email newsletter signup

It was.

The Chesapeake Lady Panthers got past the Coal Grove Lady Hornets 32-19 in an Ohio Valley Conference game Monday.

The Lady Panthers’ defense was more effective as they held the Lady Hornets to 4 points in the second half.

Hutchinson hit a triple and scored 7 of the Lady Panthers points as they took a 9-8 lead.

Kelsey Fraley had 3 points while Kinsey Keeney and Kenadee Keaton each scored 2.

Brooklyn McComas had a 3-pointer and scored 5 points while Robin Isaacs knocked down a trey in the second quarter and the Lady Panthers led 18-15 at the half.

Keeney had 4 points and Autum Hicks hit a trey for Coal Grove.

Hutchinson had all 4 of Chesapeake’s points in the third quarter as Coal Grove managed just one point and it was 22-16.

Hutchinson buried a 3-pointer and sank 3-of-4 from the line as she scored 8 points in the fourth quarter and Kate Ball hit 2-of-3 free throws as Chesapeake outscored Coal Grove 10-3.

Hutchinson had 20 points for Chesapeake (4-2, 3-2). Keeney got 7 and Fraley 6 for the Lady Hornets (1-4, 1-3).

Coal Grove 8 7 1 3 = 19

Chesapeake 9 9 4 10 = 32

COAL GROVE (3-4, 1-4): Kelsey Fraley 20 2-5 6, Kinsey Keeney 2 0 3-5 7, Alivia Noel 0 0 1-2 1, Autum Hicks 0 1 0-2 3, Bryna Guy 0 0 0-0 0, Kenadee Keaton 1 0 0-0 2, Abbie Deeds 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 5 1 6-14 19. Fouls: 14. Fouled out: None.

CHESAPEAKE (4-2, 3-2): Sophi Hutchinson 5 2 4-6 20, Robin Isaacs 0 1 1-2 4, Abbey Isaacs 0 0 0-0 0, Kate Ball 0 0 3-5 3, Brooklyn McComas 1 1 0-0 5, Hannah Webb 0 0 0-0 0, Erin Hicks 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 4 8-13 32. Fouls: 16. Fouled out: None.