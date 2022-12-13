Lady Panthers win defensive battle

Published 12:43 am Tuesday, December 13, 2022

By Jim Walker


Chesapeake Lady Panthers’ Kate Ball (22) attempts to stop Coal Grove Lady Hornets’ Kenadee Keaton (23) from taking her shot. (Photo by Tim Gearhart)

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

CHESAPEAKE — When two teams who pride themselves on defense meet, the result is usually a low-scoring game.

Email newsletter signup

It was.

The Chesapeake Lady Panthers got past the Coal Grove Lady Hornets 32-19 in an Ohio Valley Conference game Monday.

The Lady Panthers’ defense was more effective as they held the Lady Hornets to 4 points in the second half.

Hutchinson hit a triple and scored 7 of the Lady Panthers points as they took a 9-8 lead.

Kelsey Fraley had 3 points while Kinsey Keeney and Kenadee Keaton each scored 2.

Brooklyn McComas had a 3-pointer and scored 5 points while Robin Isaacs knocked down a trey in the second quarter and the Lady Panthers led 18-15 at the half.

Keeney had 4 points and Autum Hicks hit a trey for Coal Grove.

Hutchinson had all 4 of Chesapeake’s points in the third quarter as Coal Grove managed just one point and it was 22-16.

Hutchinson buried a 3-pointer and sank 3-of-4 from the line as she scored 8 points in the fourth quarter and Kate Ball hit 2-of-3 free throws as Chesapeake outscored Coal Grove 10-3.

Hutchinson had 20 points for Chesapeake (4-2, 3-2). Keeney got 7 and Fraley 6 for the Lady Hornets (1-4, 1-3).

Coal Grove 8 7 1 3 = 19

Chesapeake 9 9 4 10 = 32

COAL GROVE (3-4, 1-4): Kelsey Fraley 20 2-5 6, Kinsey Keeney 2 0 3-5 7, Alivia Noel 0 0 1-2 1, Autum Hicks 0 1 0-2 3, Bryna Guy 0 0 0-0 0, Kenadee Keaton 1 0 0-0 2, Abbie Deeds 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 5 1 6-14 19. Fouls: 14. Fouled out: None.

CHESAPEAKE (4-2, 3-2): Sophi Hutchinson 5 2 4-6 20, Robin Isaacs 0 1 1-2 4, Abbey Isaacs 0 0 0-0 0, Kate Ball 0 0 3-5 3, Brooklyn McComas 1 1 0-0 5, Hannah Webb 0 0 0-0 0, Erin Hicks 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 4 8-13 32. Fouls: 16. Fouled out: None.

More z RSS Twitter

Flyers Invitational Tournament this weekend

Redwomen down Lady Trojans

Lady Pointers shake off slow start to get win

Green pulls away from Lady Flyers

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    How do you feel about the amount of regulation for addiction recovery centers in the county?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...