Lady Pointers shake off slow start to get win Published 12:41 am Tuesday, December 13, 2022

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

The South Point Lady Pointers just needed to get the engine warmed up.

After a sputtering start, the Lady Pointers came from behind to top the Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers 35-20 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Monday.

“It was a good win for us,” said South Point coach Dave Adams. “We started off sluggish but defensively we played really well as a team over the last three quarters. Camille Hall carried us offensively and Sarah Mitchell hit some big baskets.”

Evan Williams hit a trey and scored 5 points and Teegan Carpenter had a 3-point play as Ironton took a 9-6 first quarter lead. Sarah Mitchell had 3 points for South Point.

But the Lady Pointers came back strong in the second quarter to outscore Ironton 11-3 and take a 17-12 lead at the half.

Camille Hall and Mitchell scored 4 points each and Saratina Jackson knocked down a triple for the Lady Pointers.

Emerson White accounted for Ironton’s offense with a 3-pointer.

South Point continued to control the game by outscoring Ironton 10-2 in the second quarter as Hall had 8 points and it was 27-14.

Evan Williams had the lone Ironton basket.

Five different players scored in the fourth quarter as South Point added to its lead.

Kirsten Williams and Isabel Morgan each drained a 3-pointer for Ironton’s offense.

Hall had 13 points and Mitchell scored 8 for South Point (3-3, 2-2).

Evan Williams had 7 points for Ironton (1-5, 1-4).

South Point 6 11 10 8 = 35

Ironton 9 3 2 6 = 20

SOUTH POINT (3-3, 2-2): Elizabeth Ermalovich 2 0 1-2 5, Camille Hall 6 0 3-8 13, Sarah Mitchell 3 0 2-3 8, Jason Jones 0 0 2-2 2, Keona Hopkins 0 0 0-0 0, Saratina Jackson 1 1 0-0 5. Totals: 12 1 8-15 35. Fouls: 5. Fouled out: None.

IRONTON (1-5, 1-4): Peyton Deer 0 0 0-0 0, Khamil Martin 0 0 0-0 0, Evan Williams 2 1 0-0 7, Teegan Carpenter 1 0 1-1 3, Lexi McCall 0 0 0-0 0, Kirsten Williams 0 1 0-0 3, Keagan Henderson 0 0 0-0 0, Isabel Morgan 0 1 1-2 4, Emerson White 0 1 0-0 3. Totals: 3 4 2-3 20. Fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.