Lady Pointers shake off slow start to get win

Published 12:41 am Tuesday, December 13, 2022

By Jim Walker

Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers’ Kirsten Williams tries to work the baseline against South Point Lady Pointers’ Keona Hopkins (22) during Monday’s OVC game. (Josh Wilson Photography/facebook)

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

The South Point Lady Pointers just needed to get the engine warmed up.

After a sputtering start, the Lady Pointers came from behind to top the Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers 35-20 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Monday.

“It was a good win for us,” said South Point coach Dave Adams. “We started off sluggish but defensively we played really well as a team over the last three quarters. Camille Hall carried us offensively and Sarah Mitchell hit some big baskets.”

Evan Williams hit a trey and scored 5 points and Teegan Carpenter had a 3-point play as Ironton took a 9-6 first quarter lead. Sarah Mitchell had 3 points for South Point.

But the Lady Pointers came back strong in the second quarter to outscore Ironton 11-3 and take a 17-12 lead at the half.

Camille Hall and Mitchell scored 4 points each and Saratina Jackson knocked down a triple for the Lady Pointers.

Emerson White accounted for Ironton’s offense with a 3-pointer.

South Point continued to control the game by outscoring Ironton 10-2 in the second quarter as Hall had 8 points and it was 27-14.

Evan Williams had the lone Ironton basket.

Five different players scored in the fourth quarter as South Point added to its lead.

Kirsten Williams and Isabel Morgan each drained a 3-pointer for Ironton’s offense.

Hall had 13 points and Mitchell scored 8 for South Point (3-3, 2-2).

Evan Williams had 7 points for Ironton (1-5, 1-4).

South Point 6 11 10 8 = 35

Ironton     9 3 2 6 = 20

SOUTH POINT (3-3, 2-2): Elizabeth Ermalovich 2 0 1-2 5, Camille Hall 6 0 3-8 13, Sarah Mitchell 3 0 2-3 8, Jason Jones 0 0 2-2 2, Keona Hopkins 0 0 0-0 0, Saratina Jackson 1 1 0-0 5. Totals: 12 1 8-15 35. Fouls: 5. Fouled out: None.

IRONTON (1-5, 1-4): Peyton Deer 0 0 0-0 0, Khamil Martin 0 0 0-0 0, Evan Williams 2 1 0-0 7, Teegan Carpenter 1 0 1-1 3, Lexi McCall 0 0 0-0 0, Kirsten Williams 0 1 0-0 3, Keagan Henderson 0 0 0-0 0, Isabel Morgan 0 1 1-2 4, Emerson White 0 1 0-0 3. Totals: 3 4 2-3 20. Fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.

