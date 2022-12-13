Pointers turn up the defense to down Dragons Published 11:04 pm Tuesday, December 13, 2022

By Jim Walker

PROCTORVILLE — In an Ohio Valley Conference showdown, the South Point Pointers showed up.

The Pointers used strong shooting and defense to down the Fairland Dragons 58-30 on Tuesday in a battle between conference favorites.

“That as a great win for our kids,” said Pointers’ coach Travis Wise. “We guarded really well and we made some shots.”

The Pointers (4-1, 2-1) made a lot of shots as they converted 21-of-36 field goals for 58 percent including 7-of-11 from behind the arc. They also made 9-of-10 free throws.

Conversely, Fairland was only 12-of-44 from the field for 27 percent and just 3-of-14 from 3-point range for 21.4 percent. The Dragons were also cold at the line making 3-of-12 foul shots.

Caleb Lovely had another big all-around game for the Pointers with a game-high 23 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists. Xathan Haney had 12 points with Xander Dornon and Jaxon Vance grabbing 5 rebounds each.

J.D. Thacker had 8 points, 4 rebounds and 2 steals for Fairland (2-2, 1-1).

Lovely scored 9 points as he and Haney each hit treys as South Point took a 16-9 lead.

Thacker scored 5 points to keep the Dragons close.

Jordan Ermalovich scored 4 points and Haney hit another 3-pointer as the Pointers extended the lead to 25-16.

Thacker had a 3-pointer while Will Davis and Steeler Leep had baskets to account for all of Fairland’s scoring in the quarter.

South Point then took charge in the third quarter by outscoring Fairland 20-5 to take a 45-21 lead.

Lovely drained a pair of triples and scored 8 points while Haney hit his third 3-pointer and scored 6 points.

Brody Buchanan got all 3 of his points and Chase Allen got a basket for Fairland.

South Point continued to pull away in the fourth quarter as Lovely went 4-for-4 at the foul line and Deshaun Garred knocked down a 3-pointer.

Cliff Fransen and Jameson Lauder each hit 3-pointers for Fairland.

South Point 16 9 20 13 = 58

Fairland 9 7 5 9 = 30

SOUTH POINT (4-1, 1-1): Caleb Lovely 5-10 3-5 4-4 23, Carter Smith 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Elijah Wilburn 1-1 0-0 0-0 2, Javon Ferrell 1-1 0-0 0-0 2, Xathan Haney 1-1 3-3 1-2 12, Deshaun Garred 0-0 1-1 -0-0 3, Josh Childers 1-1 0-1 0-0 2, Jaxon Vance 1-2 0-0 4-4 6, Ethan Layne 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Jordan Ermalovich 3-4 0-0 0-0 6, Brayden Hanshaw 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Xander Dornon 1-5 0-1 0-0 2, Jackson Childers 0-0 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 21-36 9-10 58. 3-pt goals: 7-11. Rebounds: 24 (Lovely 6, Dornon 5, Vance 5). Assists: 8 (Lovely 3, Ermalovich 2, Dornon 2). Steals: 5 (Garred 2). Turnovers: 11. Fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.

FAIRLAND (2-2, 1-1): Will Davis 1-4 0-0 1-4 3, Chase Allen 2-7 0-5 0-0 4, Turk Fowler 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Zion Martin 0-1 0-0 0-2 0, J.D. Thacker 2-4 1-3 1-3 8, Hunter Lykins 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Steeler Leep 2-7 0-1 0-0 4, Noah Marcum 0-0 0-1 0-0 0, Cliff Fransen 0-0 1-1 0-0 3, Keegan Smith 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Titaus Books 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Luke Brown 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Trevor Lochow 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Jameson Lauder 0-0 1-1 0-0 3, Brody Buchanan 2-7 0-2 1-2 5. Totals: 12-44 3-12 30. 3-pt goals: 3-14. Rebounds: 17 (Allen 4, Martin 4, Thacker 4). Assists: 2. Steals: 5 (Thacker 2). Turnovers: 8. Fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.