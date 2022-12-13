Redwomen down Lady Trojans Published 12:43 am Tuesday, December 13, 2022

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PEDRO — Hadyn Bailey can multi-task. She can play defense and score all in the same game.

Email newsletter signup

Bailey scored 19 points and tuned in a strong defensive effort as the Rock Hill Redwomen beat the Portsmouth Lady Trojans 59-30 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Monday.

“Hadyn always guards the other team’s best player,” said Rock Hill coach Eric Bailey. “And Portsmouth is good. They have a strong team. Our other girls stepped it up on both ends of the floor, too.”

Hazley “Red Haz” Matthews got 17 points while J’lynn Risner added 12 for Rock Hill (7-1, 5-0).

Portsmouth (4-2, 2-2) was led by Daysha Reid with 22.

Bailey hit a pair of 3-pointers and Matthews drained a 3 and got 4 points as Rock Hill took a 14-10 first quarter lead. Reid had 7 for Portsmouth.

Matthews had 5 points and she and Bailey hit triples while Haleigh Risner got all 4 of her points and the Redwomen led 31-20 at the half.

Reid scored 8 of the Lady Trojans 10 points.

J’lynn Risner and Lola Hankins had 4 points each in the third quarter and Bailey buried her four 3-pointer as the lead went to 44-29.

Bailey and Matthews combined for 11 points while J’lynn Risner had 4 more in the fourth quarter.

Portsmouth 10 10 9 7 = 36

Rock Hill 14 17 13 15 = 59

PORTSMOUTH (4-2, 2-2): Emily Cheatham 1 0 0-0 2, Daysha Reid 6 3 1-2 22, Key Martin 0 0 0-0 0, Ayonna Carr 0 0 0-0 0, K.K. Mays 3 0 1-3 7, Sydney Meadows 0 0 1-2 1, Katie Ankrom 0 0 0-0 0, Savannah Cantrell 1 0 2-6 4. Totals: 11 3 5-13 36. Fouls: 16. Fouled out: None.

ROCK HILL (7-1, 5-0): Hadyn Bailey 3 4 1-2 19, Hope Easterling 0 0 1-3 1, Hazley Matthews 3 2 5-6 17, Lola Hankins 2 0 2-3 6, Haleigh Risner 1 0 2-2 4, Savannah Kidd 0 0 0-0 0, Abilgail Payne 0 0 0-0 0, Josie Kidd 0 0 0-0 0, J’lynn Risner 5 0 2-2 12, Blair Knipp 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 6 13-18 59. Fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.