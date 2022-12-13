Vicki McCormick Published 12:57 pm Tuesday, December 13, 2022

Vicki McCormick

Vicki Dawn McCormick, 53, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Thursday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Elder Jeff Hairston officiating.

A visitation will be held 2–3 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.