Vicki McCormick
Published 12:57 pm Tuesday, December 13, 2022
Vicki McCormick
Vicki Dawn McCormick, 53, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.
Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Thursday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Elder Jeff Hairston officiating.
Email newsletter signup
A visitation will be held 2–3 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.