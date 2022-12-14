Brown, Jackson help Flyers get past East Published 12:50 am Wednesday, December 14, 2022

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

SCIOTOVILLE — With two down, two stepped up.

St. Joseph was missing two starters, so Erikai Jackson and Drew Brown stepped up to the challenge and combined for 33 points to help the Flyers rally past the Sciotoville East Tartans 47-44 in a Southern Ohio Conference game on Tuesday.

Jackson had 17 points and Brown 16 with each hitting a big 3-pointer in the fourth quarter comeback.

“We were without staters Aiden Deborde and Hunter Staten with illness,” said Flyers’ coach Jason Wells.

“Erikai Jackson and Drew Brown made shots when we needed them and Evan Balestra did a fantastic job guard their best player (Landhen Pernell) in the second half.”

Pernell scored 16 points to lead the Tartans, but he only had 6 in the second half. Austin Baughman scored 14 points for East (1-3, 0-3).

The Tartans went up 17-13 in the first quarter as Pernell scored 7 points.

Jackson and Brown each scored 5 points including a 3-pointer to keep the Flyers close.

Each team scored 13 points in the second quarter and East led 30-26 at the half.

Brown had another trey as he scored 5 points and Landon Rowe knocked down a 3-pointer.

Baughman scored 6 points and Kaiden Huston got 4 to pace East.

With Pernell limited to 4 points in the third quarter, Baughman scored 6 as the Tartans extended the lead to 40-35.

Jackson drained a pair of 3-pointers for the Flyers.

But in the fourth quarter, Brown had 4 points and he and Jackson hit 3-pointers, Wesley Neal sank 3 clutch free throws and Kai Coleman added a basket as the Flyers outscored East 12-4.

St. Joseph 13 13 9 12 = 47

Sciotoville 17 13 10 4 = 44

ST. JOSEPH (2-2, 2-1): Erikai Jackson 2 4 1-2 17, Drew Brown 3 3 1-2 16, Kai Coleman 2 0 0-0 4, Evan Balestra 0 0 0-2 0, Landon Rowe 0 1 0-0 3, Wesley Neal 0 0 5-9 5, Brady “Quinn” Medinger 0 0 0-0 0, Jake Stephens 0 0 0-0 0, Carter Johnson 1 0 0-0 2. Totals: 8 8 7-15 47. Fouls: 16. Fouled out: None.

SCIOTOVILLE EAST (1-3, 0-3): Austin Baughman 4 1 3-6 14, Kearon Barker 0 0 0-0 0, Kaiden Huston 2 0 2-2 6, Jaylon Mayhew 2 0 0-0 4, Cameron Justice 0 0 0-0 0, Landhen Pernell 6 0 4-6 16, Ethan Rase 0 0 0-0 0, Dylan Fitzgerald 0 0 1-2 1. Totals: 14 2 10-16 44. Fouls: 16. Fouled out: Mayhew, Jackson, Huran.