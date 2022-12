Dana Moore Published 11:43 am Wednesday, December 14, 2022

Dana Dean Moore, 58, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky, died Dec. 12, 2022, at his residence.

He is survived by his wife, Angela (Cochran) Moore.

The family will have a graveside service at a later date.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.

To offer the Moore family condolences, please visit our website at www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.