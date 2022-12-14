EDITORIAL: Annual display of giving Published 12:00 am Wednesday, December 14, 2022

For nearly four decades, those in eastern Lawrence County know that they will not have to go it alone if tough times occur during the holiday season or any other time of year.

Chesapeake Community Mission outreach, created by a band of churches, has provided food through its giveaways to those in need and, each year, just before Christmas, they undertake their biggest event. Beginning Monday, the Chesapeake Community Center will be fully stocked up in preparation for the drive-thru giveaway for the holiday.

Teams of volunteers will load up shopping carts with enough food items to create a Christmas meal, while a toy room will be available to provide for children.

This year, the nonprofit is expecting to serve nearly 400 families for the event, which runs all day to those who pre-register.

As the economy continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, the need in our community is still great and we are fortunate this group continues its established mission.

Between the donors and those who work at the CMO and the volunteers, who come from local churches, schools and organizations, it takes many to make the giveaway a reality.

We thank all who have worked, past and present, to make this event a tradition of giving.