James Conley

James David Conley, 52, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky, died Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022.

Funeral service will be 12:30 p.m. Friday, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova, West Virginia, with Pastor Franklin D. Hulett officiating. Interment will follow in Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Friday at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova, West Virginia.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project 4899 Belfort Road Suite 300 Jacksonville, FL 32256 or supportwoundedwarriorproject.org.

