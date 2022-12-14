Sampson scores 27 as Green clubs Clay Published 1:25 am Wednesday, December 14, 2022

By Jim Walker

PORTSMOUTH — They say Sampson got his strength from his hair. The Green Bobcats get their strength from Sampson.

Levi Sampson scored 27 points as the Green Bobcats routed the Portsmouth Clay Panthers 71-48 in a Southern Ohio Conference game on Tuesday.

Sampson was joined in double figures by Jon Knapp with 19 points as Green improved to 5-2 and 3-0 in the SOC.

Kenny Fowler scored 16 points and Malakai Loper had 14 points for Clay (0-6, 0-3).

Sampson scored 10 points and Abe McBee 6 in the first quarter as Green bolted to a 20-12 lead.

Fowler had 7 points as he and Zane Ball each hit 3-pointers for Clay (0-6, 0-3).

Sampson continued his scoring with 7 points in the second quarter but he picked up plenty of help from Knapp racked up 11 points and it was 43-23 at the half.

Fowler hit a trey and scored 5 points while Loper added 4 points for the Panthers.

In the third quarter, Levi Waddell hit his second trey of the game, Sampson had a 3-pointer as he scored 5 points, Blevins also had 5 points and Knapp 4 and it was 61-34.

Cullen Payne had 5 points including a 3-pointer for Clay.

The Bobcats connected on 6-of-10 free throws in the fourth quarter as they ;locked down the easy win.

Green 20 23 18 10 = 71

Ports. Clay 12 11 11 14 = 48

GREEN (5-2, 3-0): Levi Blevins 2 0 3-3 7, Levi Sampson 8 1 6-13 25, Jon Knapp 7 0 5-9 19, Abe McBee 3 0 0-1 6, Levi Waddell 0 2 0-0 6, Gabe McBee 2 0 1-2 5, Landon Kimbler 0 0 0-0 0, Derek Salyers 0 0 1-2 1, Devlin Maynard 1 0 0-0 2. Totals: 23 3 16-30 71. Fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.

PORTSMOUTH CLAY (0-6, 0-3): Kenny Fowler 5 2 0-1 16, Quentin Demorest 1 0 0 0-0 2, Zane Ball 0 1 0-0 3, Cullen Payne 1 2 0-0 8, Aidan Ball 0 0 0-0 0, Tristan Large 0 0 0-0 0, Malikai Loper 7 0 0-1 14, Xavier VanBibber 0 0 0-0 0, Wade Bailey 0 0 1-2 1, Isaiah Whitt 2 0 0-0 4. Totals: 16 5 1-4 48. Fouls: 20. Fouled out: Zane Ball.