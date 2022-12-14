Sheilah Harper Published 2:43 pm Wednesday, December 14, 2022

Sheilah Harper

Sheilah Ann Harper, 62 of Kitts Hill, died Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at SOMC Hospice Center.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Tracy Brammer Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Rev. Scott Jenkins and Pastor Ryan McKee officiating. Burial will follow in Lodge Ridge Cemetery.

Visitation for friends and family will be 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.