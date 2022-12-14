Shopping for the kids Published 12:00 am Wednesday, December 14, 2022

Shop With a Cop provides for more than 40 children for Christmas

SOUTH POINT — For 15 families in the county, Monday brought a little help for the Christmas holiday.

The annual Lawrence County Shop With a Cop event took place at the South Point Walmart, pairing up children with members of law enforcement for a Christmas shopping trip.

Email newsletter signup

Trooper Derrick Malone, of the Ohio State Highway patrol, one of the chief organizers for the event, said, altogether, 46 children took part. They were referred by counselors in the county’s schools, as well as contacts made by officers.

After filing into through the store’s garden center, each child was given a budget and the trip started in the clothing section, where necessities were purchased, and the shopping ended in the toy department.

“But they can spend it on whatever they want,” Malone said of the budget. “It’s their own shopping spree.”

Malone said the event has been going on for about two decades and all law enforcement agencies in the county were invited on Monday.

Funds come through private donations, collected throughout the year.

This year, Malone said Casa Grande provided a dinner for the families, while sizable donations came from Luminant Energy, of Hanging Rock, whose employees were present and assisting on Monday.

He said they are always collecting donations for the next year’s event and those interested in contributing can contact the Highway Patrol post.

Malone said, in addition to providing for Christmas, the event is also a chance to give the children a positive interaction with law enforcement.

“They get to see the person behind the badge,” he said.