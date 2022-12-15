Holiday light trail set up in South Point Published 12:00 am Thursday, December 15, 2022

SOUTH POINT — People for the Point has organized a light trail for the public to follow for the Christmas holiday

Kelli Fryer, with the group, said the public can sign up for South Point in Lights.

“An interactive map will take them through the city to look at the houses on the list,” she said.

Email newsletter signup

The group published their first map last week, with the first round of addresses that were submitted and will post one final one Thursday for anyone who signs up.

“I proposed at one of our meetings that we partner with the STEM school to develop all of our tech needs and they have done a fabulous job at that,” she said.

She said People for the Point will host an event Saturday at Tri-State STEM+M Early College High School, located on Solida Road, where they will pass out cocoa, coffee and cookies as well as a paper map for the trail.

“This will be held after the community caroling that will take place through the village,” Fryer said.