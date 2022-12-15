Jacob Fugitt Published 3:21 pm Thursday, December 15, 2022

May 27, 1985–Dec. 13, 2022

Jacob Henry Fugitt, 37, of Ironton, passed away peacefully Dec. 13, 2022, at the Ashland, Kentucky Community Hospice Care Center after a three-year battle with cancer.

Jacob was born May 27, 1985, in Ironton, to his parents, Paul Henry Fugitt and Julia (Lutz) Fugitt.

Jacob was a graduate of Ironton High School and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Ironton.

Jacob also operated a successful online retail business for several years.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Dan and Marg Lutz, Henry and Marie Fugitt; and his aunt, Linda Fugitt Murnahan.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister, Mary Katherine (Taylor) Dean, aunt, Barbara Lutz, uncle, Joe (Kelli) Lutz, all of Ironton; aunt Mary Ann (Marc) Thiebach, of San Diego, California; aunt, Judi Fugitt, of Westerville, and aunt, Melody (Kenny) Abdon, of Raceland, Kentucky.

There will be a graveside service at 1 p.m. Wednesday in Calvary Cemetery, with Father Wayne Morris officiating.

Donations may be made in memory of Jacob Fugitt to Community Hospice, 1480 Carter Ave. Ashland, Ky. 41101 or The American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-3000.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. 7th St., Ironton, is honored to assist the family in the arrangements at this difficult time.

