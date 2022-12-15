Rosalie Ferguson Published 3:23 pm Thursday, December 15, 2022

Rosalie Ferguson

April 27, 1944–Dec. 14, 2022

Rosalie Virginia (Wiley) Ferguson, of South Point, went to be with the Lord on Dec. 14, 2022.

She was born April 27, 1944, to Frank and Odsie Wiley in Huntington, West Virginia.

She was preceded in death by 32 days by her devoted partner of 61 years, William “Bill”

Davidson Ferguson Sr.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; dear friends, Emmett and Mae McNeely who had a role in helping raise and influence Rosalie; as well as many beloved in-laws.

She was primarily a homemaker, but she also kept books for the South Point Water Works and for her husband’s company, the Gas ‘n’ All, on Solida Road in South Point.

She was an Avon representative for many years.

She was also involved in the South Point Local School District’s PTA.

She enjoyed cooking favorite recipes, going to the beach, and being a mom, a grandma and a great-grandma.

She was a great friend and some of her friendships went back to childhood.

She was a lifetime member of the South Point First Baptist Church.

She is survived by her sons, William (Cheryl) Ferguson Jr., of Cincinnati, and Aaron (Amy) Ferguson. of Delaware; two grandchildren, Chelsea (Justin) Ford, of Orlando, Florida, and William (Emma) Ferguson, of Columbus; and two great-grandchildren.

Burial at Highland Memorial Gardens Cemetery is being handled by Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh Street, Ironton.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Unto Cru’s humanitarian aid ministry (unto.com/donate/), or the Michael J. Fox Foundation (www.michaeljfox.org).