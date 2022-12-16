Community Mission Outreach provides for eastern Lawrence County Christmas Published 12:00 am Friday, December 16, 2022

Donors thanked for their contributions

CHESAPEAKE — Community Mission Outreach has provided food to needy families in eastern Lawrence County for more than 37 years.

On Dec. 20, they will serve almost 400 families and more than 650 individuals.

Email newsletter signup

They will have ham or turkey, many canned foods, cake mixes and icing, macroni and cheese, milk, Jell-O, jelly, potatoes, onions, fruit and toys for children up to 18.

The group said they wish to thank the churches, businesses, individuals and Union Township Trustees, who support them and, especially the items each church purchased and delivered for Christmas.

The supporting churches are Athalia Dillon Chapel, Big Branch, Burlington Wesleyan, Chesapeake United Methodist, Chesapeake Christian, Defender Methodist, Mt. Hope Baptist, Proctorville Baptist, Pomaria Baptist, St. Ann Catholic and Sybene Baptist.

They also want to thank the Huntington City Mission for their recent donation of a 2006 Ford van, will be used for home delivery and some Kroger pick up.

“We have been praying for God to send us a van and He has delivered, as he always does to His work at CMO,” the group said.

They also just received a $2,000 check from Athens Food Pantry.

Some founding for this was made from and through Joe Burrow and his work for the hungry in southeast Ohio.

For more information, call Dannie Newman, CMO financial secretary, at 304-840-8838.