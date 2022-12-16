Doris Derifield Published 12:51 pm Friday, December 16, 2022

Doris Derifield

Aug. 19, 1955–Dec.11, 2022

Doris Colleen Derifield, 67, of Vero Beach Florida, passed away on Sunday, Dec.11, 2022, at VNA Hospice House.

She was born Aug. 19, 1955, to the late Charles Edward McKnight and Bonnie Jean Murry and James Stergeon.

She was the wife of George Kevin Derifield, whom she married Feb. 16, 1990.

She is also survived by her children, April Rae Shannon and Jeremy Scott (Megan) Shannon; grandchildren, Rachel Isabella Tacket, Megan Rebecca Tacket Brown, Justin Gregory Tacket, Jackson Garrett Shannon, Dylan Matthew Shannon, Makenzie Rose Shannon and Wyatt Cooper Shannon; great-grandchildren, Derrick Ambrosius Brown, Artemis Shea Brown and Joseph Alexander Tacket; and siblings, Lois Anne Ross, Virginia Lynn Newsome and James Edward Stergeon, Jr.

She was employed by Marathon Oil in Catlettsburg, Kentucky for 30 years, seven of those were at EGLNG in Equatorial Guinea.

She enjoyed cooking and entertaining, Ohio State football, Kentucky basketball and hosting.

She and George retired and moved to Vero Beach, Florida, in 2016.

A memorial service will be held at O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home on Monday at 2 p.m.