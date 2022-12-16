Eileen Pemberton Published 12:52 pm Friday, December 16, 2022

Aug. 5, 1939–Dec. 15, 2022

Eileen Richendollar Adams Pemberton, 83, of South Point, passed away Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at River Run Healthcare of Coal Grove.

Eileen was born Aug. 5, 1939, in Ironton, a daughter of the late Emmett Richendollar and Ruby McNeely Richendollar Stevens.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dale Pemberton; and her grandson, Justin Adams.

Eileen graduated from Rock Hill High School, owned The Carousel Beauty Shop in Ironton for many years and was a Lorraine Street Gospel Mission member.

She is survived by two sons, Leon and Marty Adams; her sister and brother-in-law, Janet and Buck Adams; three former daughters-in-law, April Chambers, Kendall Adams, and Kim Adams; three grandchildren, Jeremy, Breanna and Travis; six great-grandchildren; two nephews, Barry Adams and Ed Holt; seven great nieces and nephews; and her forever friend, Janet Hanshaw who cared for her before going to River Run Healthcare.

Visitation will be from 6–8 p.m. Monday at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Wallace Family Funeral Home.

She will be laid to rest in peace at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, alongside her husband, Dale Pemberton, and grandson, Justin Adams.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.