Fraley, Lady Hornets down Lady Rams to reach finals of SJI Published 12:17 am Friday, December 16, 2022

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

Kelsey Fraley’s performance was lit.

The reason it was “lit” was because she lit up the scoreboard for 24 points including three 3-pointers to lead the Coal Grove Lady Hornets over the Raceland Lady Rams 44-22 Thursday in the semifinals of the St. Joseph Invitational Tournament.

“We played good defense throughout the game. We hit some shots in the second half and Kelsey had a good scoring game,” said Coal Grove coach Nick Miller.

Coal Grove (4-4) led just 10-9 after the first quarter as Fraley had 4 points and Kinsey Keeney knocked down a 3-pointer.

Bryce Wellman had 4 points for the Lady Rams.

Second verse, same as the first as Fraley scored 4 points and Keeney hit another trey and the Lady Hornets led 17-13 at the half.

Naomi Maynard had all 4 of Raceland’s points.

Fraley then heated up in the second half as she drained a 3-pointer and scored 8 points in the third quarter and Coal Grove opened up a 31-17 cushion.

Alivia Noel scored 4 of her 6 points in the quarter for the Lady Hornets.

It was Fraley again holding the hot hand in the fourth quarter as she buried a pair of triples and scored 8 points while Keeney went 3-for-4 at the foul line and Coal Grove outscored the Lady Rams 13-5.

Maynard had 11 points to lead Raceland (2-5).

Coal Grove will now play Lucasville Valley Saturday at 11:30 a.m. in the championship game.

Raceland 9 4 4 5 = 22

Coal Grove 10 7 14 13 = 44

RACELAND (2-5): Peyton Mackie 0 0 1-2 1, Mikenna Lacks 0 0 0-0 0, Bryna Wellman 2 0 0-2 4, Sophia Maynard 0 0 0-0 0, Chasidy Thomas 0 0 0-0 0, Delaney Whitt 0 0 0-0 0, Reagan Mackie 0 0 0-0 0, Brooke Campbell 1 0 0-0 2, Naomi Maynard 3 1 2-2 11, Destyni Tennison 1 0 0-0 2, Gracie Gartin 1 0 0-0 2. Totals: 8 1 3-6 22. Fouls: 14. Fouled out: None.

COAL GROVE (4-4): Kelsey Fraley 7 3 1-2 24, Kinsey Keeney 1 1 3-4 8, Alivia Noel 3 0 0-0 6, Autum Hicks 1 0 0-0 2, Kenadee Keaton 2 0 0-0 4, Jenna Hicks 0 0 0-2 0, Abbie Deeds 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 4 4-8 44. Fouls: 7. Fouled out: None.