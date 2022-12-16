Hot-shooting Dragons top Trojans, 72-61 Published 10:10 pm Friday, December 16, 2022

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PORTSMOUTH — If people are trying to stay warm in December’s winter weather, just stand near the Fairland Dragons.

They’ll heat things up.

Fairland was red-hot from the field in a 72-61 win over the Portsmouth Trojans on Friday in an Ohio Valley Conference game.

The Dragons were 21-of-43 from the field for 49 percent including 17-of-32 from 2-point range for 53 percent.

They were also 16-of-24 from the foul line for 67 percent.

J.D. Thacker and Chase Allen each scored 21 points with Will Davis getting 17 points, 13 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals.

Devon Lattimore scored 25 points and Deandre Berry had 20 to pace Portsmouth (1-3, 0-3).

Fairland went up 16-11 in the first quarter as Thacker hit. 3-pointer and scored 5 points and Davis and Buchanan had 4 each.

Lattimore scored 6 points and Tyler Duncan hit a 3-pointer for the Trojans.

Thacker drained a pair of 3-pointers and scored 10 points in the second quarter as Fairland led 34-27 at the half.

Buchanan and Davis had 4 points each in the quarter.

Lattimore had 13 of the Trojans 16 points with Berry adding a 3-pointer.

Allen buried a trey as he combined with Thacker for 9 points in the third quarter and Fairland extended its lead to 45-35.

Duncan had another 3-pointer for Portsmouth.

The scoring picked up in the fourth quarter as Fairland outscored Portsmouth 27-26.

The Dragons (3-2, 2-1) converted 10-of-14 free throws as Allen was 8-of-9 at the line and Davis was 3-of-4.

Berry heated up as he knocked down three 3-pointers and scored 15 points. Duncan hit his third 3-pointer and Lattimore got 4 points.

Fairland 16 18 11 27 = 72

Portsmouth 11 16 8 26 = 61

FAIRLAND (3-2, 2-1): Will Davis 5-8 0-2 7-9 17, Chase Allen 5-6 1-1 8-9 21, Zion Martin 0-0 0-1 0-0 0, J.D. Thacker 6-8 3-5 0-0 21, Hunter Lykins 0-3 0-0 1-2 1, Steeler Leep 1-1 0-0 0-0 2, Cliff Fransen 0-0 0-1 0-0 0, Brody Buchanan 5-6 0-1 0-2 10. Totals: 21-43 16-24 72. 3-pt goals: 4-11. Rebounds: 31 (Davis 13, Allen 6). Assists: 13 (Allen 4, Davis 4). Steals: 4 (Davis 2). Turnovers: 12. Fouls: 10. Fouled out: None.

PORTSMOUTH (1-3, 0-3): Donavan Breech 1-1 0-0 0-0 2, Norris McKinley 0-1 0-0 0-0 0, Tyler Duncan 0-0 3-5 0-0 9, Kenny Sanderlin 2-6 0-1 1-3 5, Devon Lattimore 10-20 0-4 3-3 25, Levaughn Cobb 0-0 0-1 0-0 0, Isaiah Lewis 0-0 0-1 0-0 0, Deandre Berry 4-9 4-6 0-0 20. Totals: 24-55 4-6 61. 3-pt goals: 7-18. Rebounds: 18 (Sanderlin 4, Lattimore 4, Berry 4). Assists: 0. Steals: 5 (Lattimore 3). Turnovers: 7. Fouls: 18. Fouled out: None.