Ironton beats Raceland in OT, 65-60 Published 9:35 pm Friday, December 16, 2022

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

“Dear God, I pray for patience and I want it right now.”

Email newsletter signup

That might be the prayer Ironton Fighting Tigers’ head coach Chris Barnes said Friday night after his team tested his patience in a 65-60 overtime win over the Raceland Rams in the semifinals of the St. Joseph Flyers Invitational.

It was Ironton’s season opener and Barnes has said everyone needs to have patience as the team works through its short preseason due the state football finals just two weeks ago.

Ironton built a 14-point lead heading into the fourth quarter before Raceland rallied to tie the game. Ironton then found its second wind and outscored the Rams 10-5 in overtime.

“Remember that most powerful word I told you, patience. They’re already trying it,” said a happy but relieved Ironton coach Chris Barnes.

“It was a pleasure to play. We hit a wall in the fourth quarter. I was worried about that, especially with this being game eight for them and this being our first. And also, Shaun Terry going out injured. That really hurt us. But we hung on and give credit to Amari (Felder) and Tayden (Carpenter) in overtime. They were humongous.”

Terry aggravated a sprained ankle he has been nursing. His status for Saturday’s championship game is uncertain.

Ironton was its own worst enemy by making just 8-of-23 free throws. Barnes said just hitting half of their foul shots would have made the game easier but they showed their character by battling through the adversity to win.

“You don’t want to lose a game going 8-for-23. We faced adversity. First tough game, tough team, great crowd — I knew it would be and I told the it would be standing room only which I love — and we won,” said Barnes.

Ironton was leading 16-11 after a 3-pointer play by the Rams Jonah Arnett, but Lincoln Barnes used a feed from EthanWhite for a layup, Braden Schreck hit a couple of free throws and Terry had a layup just before the buzzer and it was 22-11.

A runner by Christian Large got the Rams within 39-32, but Ironton went on a 9-0 run that saw Terry hit a 3-pointer, Schreck turn a steal into a layup and Amari Felder’ foul shot with two seconds left made it 48-34.

“At the end of the third quarter we got three straight turnoffs. That was huge,” said coach Barnes.

But Ironton started to get a little leg weary in the fourth quarter as Raceland went on a 13-0 before a layup by Schreck had Ironton up 50-47.

Raceland took the lead at 54-53 when the Rams’ Jacob Gauze and White went up for a rebound and the ball tipped off White’s hand into the basket.

Schreck answered with a 15-footer to make it 55-54. Gauze rebounded a missed 3-pointer and was fouled. Gauze missed the first shot but made the second to tie the game and force overtime.

In the extra time, Terry came up with a steal and fed Carpenter for a layup. But when Terry went out, Felder came in and got a layup and Schreck had a layup for a 61-55 lead.

Schreck blocked a shot and Carpenter picked up the loose ball and got a layup for a 64-57 lead. Landen Wilson’s foul shot with 11 seconds left put the lead at 65-60 and sealed the outcome.

Wilson, Barnes and Schreck all played the entire game after less than two weeks of practice.

“I thought we were playing really, really well and had the whole thing under control until Shaun went out,” said coach Barnes.

“Give Raceland credit. They started making some shots. I thought we did a good job (defensively). I know Large ended up with 17, but at halftime he had two. We did a nice job defensively.”

Schreck finished with 25 points, 3 assists and 3 steals. White had 13 points and 14 rebounds before fouling out in the fourth quarter. Terry had 11 points, 4 assists while Barnes had 6 rebounds and 3 steals.

Large led Raceland (5-3) with 17 points — 15 in the second half — while Connor Thacker had 14.

Ironton plays St. Joseph at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the tournament title game.

Raceland 11 11 12 21 5 = 60

Ironton 22 11 15 7 10 = 65

RACELAND (5-3): Holden Topping 3 0 1-2 7, Christian Large 5 2 1-1 17, Jacob Waller 0 0 0-0 0, Landyn Newman 0 2 0-0 6, Jonah Arnett 3 0 1-1 7, Connor Thacker 7 0 0-0 14, Jacob Gauze 3 0 3-4 9. Totals: 25-54 6-8 60. 3-pt goals: 4-15. Rebounds: 24. Fouls: 16. Fouled out: None.

IRONTON (1-0): Braden Schreck 10 0 5-14 25, Ethan White 5 1 0-0 13, Shaun Terry 4 1 0-1 11, Landen Wilson 1 1 1-2 6, Tayden Carpenter 2 0 1-2 5, Amari Felder 1 0 1-2 3, Lincoln Barnes 1 0 0-2 2. Totals: 27-50 8-23 65. 3-pt. Goals: 3-8. Rebounds: 5-O, 18-D = 23 (White 14, Barnes 6). Assist: 13 (Terry 4, Schreck 3). Steals: 10 (Schreck 3, Barnes 3). Turnovers: 12. Fouls: 12. Fouled out: White.