Johnson’s buzzer-beater lifts Hornets over Redmen Published 10:56 pm Friday, December 16, 2022

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PEDRO — Owen Johnson must like last-second shots.

For the second time this season, Johnson hit a buzzer-beater that gave the Coal Grove Hornets a 51-49 win over the Rock Hill Redmen in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Friday.

The Hornets (2-3, 2-1) trailed almost the entire game before tying the score at 49 with 32 seconds to play. After getting the ball back, they called a time out with 12.8 seconds left to set up the final play.

It was Coal Grove’s only lead of the game.

Dryzen Mullens had a career-high 22 points including four 3-pointers to lead the Hornets with Johnson getting 11 points.

Noah Doddridge had 18 points and Blake Porter 13 to pace the Redmen (3-2 1-2).

Rock Hill took a 16-9 first quarter lead as Porter scored 7 points and Brayden Adams hit a trey and had 5 points.

Mullens hit a pair of 3-pointers and Johnson had another to account for the Hornets’ total.

Doddridge scored 9 points and Izzak Cox had 6 of his 8 points in the second quarter and the Redmen led 33-25 at the half.

But the Hornets rallied in the third quarter to get within 40-36 as Mullens hit his fourth 3-pointer and scored 9 points while Elijah Dillon added a pair of foul shots.

Victor Day had 3 points with Cox and Porter each adding a basket.

Rock Hill continued to struggle offensively in the fourth quarter with just 9 points including 6 by Doddridge.

Coal Grove was able to came back and tie the game and win on Johnson’s shot by outscoring the Redmen 15-9 in the quarter.

Johnson scored 7 points in the fourth quarter while Caden Turner got 5 of his 7 points.

Coal Grove 9 16 11 15 = 51

Rock Hill 16 17 7 9 = 49

COAL GROVE (2-3, 2-1): Gavin Gipson 2 0 0-0 4, Landon Davis 1 0 1-2 3, Dryzen Mullens 4 4 0-0 22, Elijah Dillon 0 0 2-2 2, Owen Johnson 3 1 2-5 11, Karson Frecka 0 0 2-2 2, Caden Turner 3 0 1-4 7. Totals: 13 5 8-15 51. Fouls: 10. Fouled out: None.

ROCK HILL (3-2, 1-2): Noah Doddridge 8 0 2-4 18, Dylan Griffith 0 0 0-0 0, Nixon Snavely 0 0 0-0 0, Brayden Adams 2 1 0-0 7, Izzak Cox 4 0 0-0 8, Victor Day 1 0 1-3 3, Blake Porter 5 0 3-5 13. Totals: 20 1 6-11 49. Fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.