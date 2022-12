Larry Bazell Published 1:04 pm Friday, December 16, 2022

Graveside service for Larry Bazell, 80, of Rock Camp, will be 1 p.m. Tuesdayat the Bazell Cemetery, Rock Camp, with Rev. Dr. Deron Newman officiating.

Phillips Funeral Home is honored to assist the family in the arrangements.

Visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net to offer your condolences to the family.