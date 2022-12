Larry Medcalf Published 3:23 pm Friday, December 16, 2022

Larry Zarubian Medcalf, 70, of South Point, died Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022.

The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Tri-State Worship Center, South Point.

Visitation will be from 6–8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at Tri-State Worship Center.

Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point is assisting the family with arrangements.

