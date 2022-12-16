Powerhouse PND downs Lady ’Cats Published 12:23 am Friday, December 16, 2022

By Jim Walker

FRANKLIN FURNACE — In this story, Goliath was ready for David.

The traditional powerhouse Portsmouth Notre Dame Lady Titans were up to task as they beat the Green Lady Bobcats 64-19 Thursday in a Southern Ohio Conference game.

“We played against a great team tonight,” said Green coach Melissa Knapp. “We have to step up our intensity and regroup for Monday against New Boston.”

Annie Dettwiller scored 19 points to lead three players in double figures. Katie Strickland scored 12 and Kamryn Bradford had 10 as 10 different players scored.

Dettwiller scored 7 points and Strickland had 6 as the Lady Titans took a 17-7 first quarter lead.

Dettwiller poured in 12 points in the second quarter as Notre Dame extended its lead to 37-11 at the half.

Bradford had 8 points in the third quarter as the lead grew to 56-15.

Green (4-3, 3-3) got 5 points from Alex Smith while Anna Knapp and Katie Satterfield had 4 each.

Notre Dame 17 20 19 8 = 64

Green 7 4 4 4 = 19

NOTRE DAME (8-0, 7-0): Ella Kirby 1 0 0-0 2, Kamryn Bradford 5 0 0-0 10, Annie Dettwiller 8 0 3-4 19, Gracie Ashley 3 0 0-0 6, Katie Strickland 6 0 0-0 12, Taylor Lassell 0 0 0-0 0, Lilly Madden 0 0 0-0 0, Maycee Ford 2 0 0-0 4, Savannah Holtgeewe 0 0 0-0 0, Bree Hicks 1 0 0-2 2, Alivia Taylor1 0 1-2 3, Kaile Ogler 1 0 0-0 2, Annabelle Ball 1 0 2-2 4, Mallory Boland 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 29 0 6-10 64. Fouls: 6. Fouled out: None.

GREEN (4-3, 3-3): Katelinn Satterfield 2 0 0-0 4, Mylee Hunt 0 0 0-0 0, Alex Smith 2 0 1-2 5, Mylee Brown 1 0 0-0 2, Anna Knapp 0 0 4-4 4, Ava Abrams 1 0 0-0 2, Izzy Conley 1 0 0-0 2, Makayla Laber 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 0 5-6 19. Fouls: 4 Fouled out: None.