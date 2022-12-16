Redwomen use big 2nd half to top Lady Pointers Published 12:22 am Friday, December 16, 2022

By Jim Walker

SOUTH POINT — Sometimes you play well and lose, sometimes you don’t play so well and win.

The Rock Hill Redwomen will take the second one anytime over the first option.

The Redwomen remained unbeaten in the Ohio Valley Conference but not without a scare from the South Point Lady Pointers as Rock Hill got a 54-41 win on Thursday.

“We didn’t play well and we still won. We’ve played a lot of games in a short time. We’re starting to feel a little fatigued,” said Rock Hill coach Eric Bailey.

“I’ve always said it’s easy to lose and hard to win. We played on the road and it’s tough to play on the road. But we’ve won eight in a row which is a credit to our girls.”

Hadyn Bailey hit five 3-pointers and scored a game-high 21 points while Hazley Matthews got 17 points including 7-of-7 from the foul line to pace the Rock Hill offense.

Saratina Jackson had 14 points, Sarah Mitchell scored 12 and Camille Hall added 10 points for the Lady Pointers (3-4, 2-3).

“South Point played hard and they hit some shots. You have to give them credit,” said coach Bailey.

Bailey drained her first 3-pointer and scored 5 points while Matthews had 4 points to put the Redwomen up 12-7 in the first quarter.

Jackson had 4 points for the Lady Pointers.

South Point rallied in the second quarter and got within 25-24 at the half as Jackson and Emma Saddler each nailed a 3-pointer, Mitchell scored 6 points and Jackson added two foul shots.

Bailey drilled two more treys and scored 8 points while Lola Hankins added a 3-pointer to keep the Redwomen ahead.

But in the third quarter, Matthews scored 8 points including 4-of-4 at the line, Bailey hit another triple and had 5 points while Hope Easterling got a key basket and the lead was now 40-30.

Matthews — also had two clutch foul shots — and Bailey hit 3-pointers, Haleigh Risner and Easterling had baskets and Hankins sank two free throws as Rock Hill extended its lead to seal the win.

Jackson had 5 points, Hall 4 and Mitchell 2 as they accounted for all of South Point’s scoring in the quarter.

Rock Hill visits Fairland on Monday in a showdown for first place in the OVC while South Point goes to Coal Grove.

Rock Hill 12 13 15 14 = 54

South Point 7 17 6 11 = 41

ROCK HILL (8-1, 6-0): Hadyn Bailey 3 5 0-0 21, Hope Easterling 2 0 0-0 4, Hazley Matthews 4 1 6-6 17, Lola Hankins 0 1 3-4 6, Haleigh Risner 2 0 0-0 4, J’lynn Risner 1 0 0-0 2. Totals: 12 7 9-10 54. Fouls: 16. Fouled out: J. Risner.

SOUTH POINT (3-4, 2-3): Kaelyn Jones 0 0 0-0 0, Camille Hall 4 0 2-7 10, Sarah Mitchell 6 0 0-5 12, Jasmyn Jones 0 0 0-0 0, Emma Saddler 0 1 2-2 5, Keona Hopkins 0 0 0-0 0, Saratina Jackson 4 1 3-4 14. Totals: 14 1 7-16 41. Fouls: 10. Fouled out: None.