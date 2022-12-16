St. Joseph wins, faces Ironton in tourney finals Published 11:28 pm Friday, December 16, 2022

By Jim Walker

Keeping it in the city boundaries.

The St. Joseph Flyers beat the Grace Christian Defenders 61-48 on Friday to reach the finals of the third annual Flyers Invitational and create a finals matchup against the Ironton Fighting Tigers at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Flyers got off to a slow start in the first quarter but erupted for 20 points in the second quarter to take the lead and never looked back.

Erika Jackson had 18 points and Huner Staton got 12 points as eight different players scored for the Flyers (3-2).

Dave Wiebe scored 14 points and Brady Johnston 13 to pace the Defenders (1-5).

Johnny Holderby had 5 points in the quarter as the Defenders took a 10-8 lead. Kai Coleman scored 4 points to keep the Flyers in striking range.

And strike they did as Jackson had a 3-pointer and scored 7 points and Evan Balestra knocked down a triple and got 5 points as the Flyers took a 28-25 halftime lead.

Wiebe scored 6 points including 4-of-4 from the line and Holderby hit a 3-pointer.

St. Joseph continued to roll in the third quarter as Landon Rowe hit a 3-pointer as he scored all 7 of his points and the Flyers opened up a comfortable 51-35 lead.

Jackson scored 6 points while Staton and Brady “Quinn” Medinger each drained a 3-pointer and scored 5 points apiece.

Johnston was 4-of-4 from the line as he scored 6 points for the Defenders.

The Flyers emptied the bench in the fourth quarter and the Defenders outscored St. Joseph 13-10.

Wiebe had 8 points with half of his total at the foul line. Johnston was 3-of-4 at the line as the Defenders were 7-of-12 at the foul line.

Jackson drained a triple and had 5 points while Staton added 4 points before exiting for the backups.

Grace Christian 10 15 10 13 = 48

St. Joseph 8 20 23 10 = 61

GRACE CHRISTIAN (1-5): Isaac Fisher 0 0 0-0 0, Dave Wiebe 3 0 8-8 14, Brady Johnston 3 0 7-10 13, Huy Tran 0 0 0-2 0, Jacob Moses 0 0 0-0 0, Cameron Nicolas 0 0 0-0 0, Caden Bailey 1 0 0-0 2, Luke Tanner 1 1 4-4 9, Johnny Holderby 2 1 1-2 8, Garrett Bailey 1 0 0-2 2. Totals: 20. Fouled out: C. Bailey, Holderby.

ST. JOSEPH (3-2): Erikai Jackson 4 2 4-4 18, Drew Brown 3 0 0-0 6, Kai Coleman 2 0 1-5 5, Evan Balestra 1 1 0-0 5, Landon Rowe 2 1 0-1 7, Wesley Neal 1 0 0-1 2, Hunter Staton 3 1 3-5 12, Brady “Quinn” Medinger 1 1 1-3 6, Jake Stephens 0 0 0-0 0, Carter Johnson 0 0 0-0 0, Ian Whaley 0 0 0-0 0, Blake Medinger 0 0 0-0 0, Carson Willis 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 6 9-19 61.