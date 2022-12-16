Valley tops Lady Flyers

Published 12:19 am Friday, December 16, 2022

By Jim Walker


St. Joseph Flyers’ Aubrey Sutton (right) drives to the basket against a Lucasville Valley defender during Thursday’s semifinals of the St. Joseph Invitational. The Lady Flyers lost 48-21. (Josh Wilson Photography/facebook)

Sometimes how you start is better than how you finish.

The Lucasville Valley Lady Indians built a big first half lead and went on to beat the St. Joseph Lady Flyers 48-21 Thursday in the semifinals of the St. Joseph Invitational.

Lucasville Valley will play at 11:30 p.m. against Coal Grove in the title game. St. Joseph faces Raceland at 10 a.m.

Savannah Easter hit a 3-pointer and had 5 points as Valley (1-2) took a 10-1 first quarter lead.

The Lady Indians stretched the lead to 26-3 at the half as Lexie Morrow scored 6 points.

Madison Montgomery had 6 points, Morrow 4 and Easter hit another trey and the lead was 39-7 after three quarter.

Addison Philabaun and Mia Weber had the Lady Flyers’ baskets in the quarter.

Gracie Damron scored all 6 of her points in the fourth quarter and Weber had 4 of her 7 points as the Lady Flyers outscored Valley 14-9.

Easter had 13 points, Morrow 12 and Montgomery 10 for Valley.

Lucasville 10 16 13 9 = 48

St. Joseph 1 2 4 14 = 21

LUCASVILLE VALLEY (0-2): Bella Fultz 0 0 0-0 0, Kelsey LeBrun 0 1 0-0 3, Lucie Ashkettle 2 0 0-0 4, Karsyn Davis 0 0 1-2 1, Savannah Easter 2 3 0-0 13, Jayden Chaffin 1 0 0-0 2, Annika Carpenter 0 0 0-0 0, Emilie Barr 0 0 0-0 0, Addy Conaway 0 0 0-0 0, Lexie Morrow 6 0 0-0 12, Emily Roberts 0 0 0-0 0, Madison Montgomery 5 0 0-0 10, Cassidy Montgomery 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 4 4-6 48. Fouls: 2. Fouled out: None.

ST. JOSEPH (1-3): Gracie Damron 3 0 0-0 6, Addison Philabaun 2 0 0-0 4, Aubrey Sutton 1 0 0-0 2, Addison Murray 1 0 0-0 2, Ava Weber 0 0 0-0 0, Mia Weber 3 0 1-2 7. Totals: 10 0 1-2 21. Fouls: 4. Fouled out: None.

