William Ferguson Sr. Published 12:52 pm Friday, December 16, 2022

March 20, 1942–Nov. 12, 2022

William (Bill) Davidson Ferguson Sr. of South Point, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.

He was born March 20, 1942, to Arthur and Catherynne Ferguson in South Point, the youngest of six children. He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Art, Barbara, Bob, Peggy, and Dick.

He worked at McClouth Steel-Ironton Coke Corp. (the Solvay) for 17 years, until the plant closed, and only missed six days of work in all that time.

He was a crew leader for the Ironton-Lawrence County Community Action Organization before owning and operating the Gas ‘n’ All, on Solida Road, for nine years and also worked at Lowe’s.

He taught himself how to do plumbing, brick masonry, electrical work and construction, and he often bragged about his flowers.

He was a 1961 graduate of South Point High School and a long-time member of the South Point First Baptist Church.

He was a former member of the South Point Village Board of Public Affairs (water and sewer department), and also served on the South Point Village Council as well as the volunteer fire department.

His greatest love was his wife, Rosalie, his partner of 61 years, along with his home on the Ohio River, traditional country music and his family. Rosalie passed away on Dec. 14, 2022

He is survived by his sons, William (Cheryl) Ferguson Jr., of Cincinnati, and Aaron (Amy) Ferguson, of Delaware; two grandchildren, Chelsea (Justin) Ford, of Orlando, Florida, and William (Emma) Ferguson, of Columbus; and two great-grandchildren.

The family held a memorial service Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2022, at Phillips Funeral

Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton. Burial was at Highland Memorial Gardens

Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Unto, Cru’s humanitarian aid ministry (unto.com/donate/), or the Michael J. Fox Foundation (www.michaeljfox.org).