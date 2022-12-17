Hornets lose tough decision to Eastern Brown Published 10:58 pm Saturday, December 17, 2022

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

WINCHESTER — This was a tough one.

The Coal Grove Hornets turned in a gritty performance only to fall to the Eastern Brown Warriors 50-46 on Saturday.

The Hornets fell to 2-4 despite a 26-point performance by Owen Johnson.

Coal Grove took a 10-8 first quarter lead as Johnson had 8 points.

Four different players had a basket for Eastern.

The Hornets led 22-19 at the half as Johnson hit a 3-point and got 5 points while Dryzen Mullens, Elijah Dillon and Caden Turner had 2 points each.

Chris Young hit a 3-pointer and Caleb Jimison had 4 points for the Warriors.

The Warriors exploded for 19 points in the third quarter to take a 38-36 lead. Young hit a trey and scored 7 points, Kade Walkup had a 3-pointer and 5 points while Caleb Jimison added 4 points.

Johnson drained a pair of 3-pointers and scored 11 points while Karson Frecka had the other 3 points for the Hornets.

Young hit another triple and scored 9 of the Warriors 12 points.

Johnson had a basket but fouled out in the fourth quarter. Frecka had 4 points with Gavin Gipson and Turner scoring 2 points each.

Young had 19 points for Eastern (3-3) and Jimison added 11.

Coal Grove 10 12 14 10 = 46

E. Brown 8 11 19 12 = 50

COAL GROVE (2-4): Gavin Gipson 0 0 3-4 3, Steven Simpson 0 0 0-0 0, Landon Davis 1 0 0-0 2, Dryzen Mullens 1 0 0-0 2, Elijah Dillon 0 0 2-2 2, Owen Johnson 7 3 3-4 26, Karson Frecka 3 0 1-3 7, Caden Turner 2 0 0-1 4. Totals: 12 5 9-14 46. Fouls: 17. Fouled out: Johnson.

EATERN BROWN (3-3): Kade Walkup 2 1 0-1 7, Dylan Pierson 0 0 0-0 0, Chris Young 3 4 2-4 19, Drew Edmister 0 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Haupt 1 0 0-0 2, Donnie Mynatt 2 0 0-0 4, Luke Haney 1 0 3-4 5, Pryce Murphy 1 0 0-0 2, Caleb Jimison 4 0 3-5 11. Totals: 14 5 8-14 50. Fouls: 17. Fouled out: None.