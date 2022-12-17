Lady Hornets claim Flyers Invitational Tournament title Published 4:17 pm Saturday, December 17, 2022

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

There’s a reoccurring word surrounding the Coal Grove Lady Hornets this season.

Defense.

The Lady Hornets continue to play good defense every game including on Saturday as they beat the Lucasville Valley Lady Indians 35-26 to win the third annual Flyers Invitational.

The defense came up big by holding Valley to just 9 points over the first three quarters before the Lady Hornets began to empty their bench.

“We played three good quarters of basketball. We were sloppy in the fourth but we were subbing in and out and that got us out of rhythm and allowed them to close the gap,” said Lady Hornets’ coach Nick Miller.

“But it was good to get the ‘W’ and win the tournament.”

Autumn Hicks hit a 3-pointer and scored all 7 of Ironton’s points and it was tied at 7-all to end the first quarter.

The Lady Hornets went on a 15-0 run as they held Valley scoreless in the second quarter. Kelsey Fraley hit a pair of 3-pointers and had 8 points while Kinsey Keeney and Kenadee Keaton each drained triples and it was 22-7 at the half.

The scoring was slow in the third quarter as Coal Grove extended the lead to 28-9. Keeney got 4 points and Fraley had the other 2.

Lexi Morrow scored 11 of her 13 as the Lady Indians’ points in the fourth quarter as Lucasville finished the game with a 12-0 run.

Fraley — named the Most Valuable Player of the tournament for the Lady Hornets — and Keeney had 10 points each.

Lucasville 7 0 2 17 = 26

Coal Grove 7 15 6 7 = 35

LUCASVILLE VALLEY (1-3): Bella Fultz 2 0 0-0 4, Kelsey LeBrum 1 0 0-1 2, Lucie Ashkettle 0 0 1-4 1, Karsyn Davis 0 0 0-0 0, Savannah Easer 1 0 0-0 2, Jayden Chaffin 0 0 0-0 0, Emile Barr 0 0 0-0 0, Addy Conaway 0 0 0-0 0, Lexi Morrow 3 0 7-12 13, Emily Roberts 0 0 0-0 0, Madison Montgomery 1 0 0-0 2, Cassidy Montgomery 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 0 8-17. Fouls: 14. Fouled out: None.

COAL GROVE (5-4): Kelsey Fraley 2 2 0-0 10, Kinsey Keeney 2 1 3-4 10, Brannah Pauley 0 0 0-0 0, Alivia Neal 0 0 0-0 0, Autum Hicks 2 1 0-0 7, Shay Collins 0 0 0-0 0, Bryna Guy 0 0 0-0 0, Kelade Keaton 1 1 1-2 6, Abby Collins 0 0 0-0 0, Jenna Hicks 1 0 0-0 2, Ciara Lambert 0 0 0-0 0, Abbie Deeds 0 0 0-1 0. Totals: 8 5 4-7 . Fouls: 16. Fouled out: None.