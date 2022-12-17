Lady Rams battle by St. Joseph in Flyers’ Invitational Published 5:36 pm Saturday, December 17, 2022

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

It might have been the consolation game, but these team battled like it was for the title.

Email newsletter signup

The Raceland Lady Rams had to fight their way past the scrappy St. Joseph Lady Flyers 47-34 in the consolation game of the Flyers Invitational Tournament on Saturday.

Naomi Maynard — who scored a game-high 23 points — and Peyton Mackie had 3-pointers as Raceland went up 12-6 in the first quarter.

Gracie Damron had 4 points and Mia Weber a basket to account for all of the St. Joseph scoring.

Each team had 9 points in the second quarter and it was 21-15 at the half.

Maynard had 5 points including a 3-pointer for Raceland while Aubrey Sutton hit a 3-pointer for the Lady Flyers.

Maynard scored 11 points and Mikenna Lacks added a 3-pointer as Raceland extended the lead to 35-24.

Addison Philabaun scored 7 of her 9 points in the third quarter for St. Joseph.

Gracie Gartin got 6 points and Bryan Wellman 4 as Raceland outscored the Lady Flyers 12-10.

Sutton got 4 points while Damron and Addison Murray scored 3 points each for St. Joseph.

Damron had 10 points and 6 rebounds to lead the Lady Flyers. Addie Philabaun nearly had a double-double with 9 points and 9 rebounds.

The Lady Flyers also got contributions from Aubrey Sutton who got 7 points and 5 rebounds, Mia Weber 5 points and 5 rebounds with Addison Murray adding 3 points.

Raceland 12 9 14 12 = 47

St. Joseph 6 9 9 10 = 34

RACELAND (3-5): Peyton Mackie 0 1 0-0 3, Mikenna Lacks 1 1 0-2 5, Bryna Wellman 3 0 0-0 6, Sophia Maynard 0 0 0-0 0, Chasity Thomas 0 0 0-0 0, Delaney Whitt 0 0 0-0 0, Reagan Mackie 1 0 0-0 2, Brooke Campbell 0 0 0-0 0, Naomi Maynard 8 2 1-1 23, Destyni Tennison 1 0 0-0 2, Gracie Gartin 3 0 0-0 6. Totals: 17 4 1-3 47. Fouls: 15. Fouled out: None.

ST. JOSEPH (1-5): Gracie Damron 3 0 4-7 10, Addison Philabaun 4 0 1-2 9, Aubrey Sutton 2 1 0-0 7, Ava Weber 0 0 0-0 0, Mia Weber 2 0 1-2 5. Totals: 12 1 7-16 34. Fouls: 8. Fouled out: None.