Redwomen fall on the road to Lady Jeeps Published 7:34 pm Saturday, December 17, 2022

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

SOUTH WEBSTER — Each team won a half, but only one won the whole.

Rock Hill won the first and second quarters, but South Webster won the last two quarters and the game 52-46 in a non-league game on Saturday.

One difference in the game came at the foul line where South Webster made 14-of-27 free throws and Rock Hill hit 11-of-18.

Rock Hill (8-2) took a 15-10 first quarter lead as Hazley Matthews scored 7 points including a 3-pointer.

Skylar Zimmerman had 5 points and Keith Wright a 3-pointer for the Lady Jeeps.

The Redwomen extended the lead to 27-20 at the half was Hadyn Bailey drained a triple and a pair of foul shots. Rock Hill was 7-of-8 from the line.

Four different players scored South Webster’s 10 points.

The Redwomen began to get in foul trouble in the third quarter as South Webster rallied to tie the game at 34-all.

Zimmerman had 6 points including a 3-pointer and Addi Claxon added a trey.

Matthews was 1-of-2 from the line and she and Bailey each sank trifectas as they accounted for all of Rock Hill’s points in the quarter.

The Lady Jeeps outscored Rock Hill 18-12 in the fourth quarter as they converted 10-of-16. Zimmerman scored 10 points including 6-of-8 from the line and Bella Claxon was 4-of-4 from the line as she scored 8 points.

Rock Hill was 3-of-8 from the foul line in the quarter. Lola Hankins hit a 3-pointer and J’lynn Risner had 4 points.

Matthews scored 14 points and Bailey 12 to pace Rock Hill.

Zimmerman scored 21 points for the Lady Jeeps (5-4).

The Redwomen play at Fairland on Monday in a showdown for first place in the Ohio Valley Conference.

Rock Hill 15 12 7 12 = 46

So. Webster 10 10 14 18 = 52

ROCK HILL (8-2): Hadyn Bailey 1 2 4-5 12, Hope Easterling 3 0 0-0 6, Hazley Matthews 2 2 4-6 14, Lola Hankins 0 1 0-2 3, Haleigh Risner 1 0 0-0 2, Josie Kidd 0 0 2-2 2, J’lynn Risner 3 0 1-3 7. Totals: 10 5 11-18 46. Fouls: 19. Fouled out: Hankins, H. Risner.

SOUTH WEBSTER (5-4): Cailee Blevins 1 0 0-2 2, Addi Claxon 0 2 0-0 6, Mia Crum 0 0 0-0 0, Bella Claxon 3 0 5-8 11, Keith Wright 2 1 1-5 8, Skylar Zimmerman 5 1 8-12 21, Riley Raynard 0 0 0-0 0, Kennedy Murphy 2 0 0-0 4. Totals: 13 4 14-27 52. Fouls: 16. Fouled out: Wright.