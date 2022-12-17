Sampson leads Green to rout of West Union Published 11:38 pm Saturday, December 17, 2022

By Jim Walker

FRANKLIN FURNACE — Scoring is Levi Sampson’s middle name.

OK, so maybe that’s not his middle name, but no one would argue if it really was after Sampson scored 28 points as the Green Bobcats rolled past the West Union Dragons 71-42 on Saturday.

Sampson — who was 8-of-10 from the foul line — was joined in double figures by Gabe McBee with 12 points and Jon Knapp added 10 points.

Gavin Jarvis scored 11 for West Union (0-4).

Knapp hit a 3-pointer and scored 9 points with Sampson getting 6 and Levi Blevins a 3-pointer to take a 22-13 first quarter lead.

Five different players scored for the Dragons.

Sampson scored 10 points including 8-of-8 from the foul line in the second quarter as Green extended its lead to 34-22.

Isaac Harding scored 7 of West Union’s 9 points in the quarter.

Sampson exploded for 12 points in the third quarter as the lead ballooned to 58-30. Blevins had another trey as he scored 5 points and McBee added 4 points.

Jarvis had 4 points for the Dragons.

Devlin Maynard came off the bench to drain a pair of 3-pointers for Green in the fourth quarter. McBee added 4 points and Landon Kimbler chipped in 3.

Colby Harover and Tegan Knox each hit 3-pointers for West Union.

West Union 13 9 8 12 = 42

Green 22 12 24 13 = 71

WEST UNION (0-4): Colby Harover 1 1 0-4 5, Isaac Harding 4 0 1-3 9, Branson Grooms 2 0 0-0 4, Darius Davis 1 0 0-0 2, Tegan Knox 0 1 0-0 3, Trae Grooms 0 0 0-0 0, Gavin Jarvis 3 1 2-2 11, Billy Flaugher 3 0 0-0 6, Nate Fooce 0 0 0-2 0, Jed Shivner 0 0 0-0 0, Bryce Mills 1 0 0-0 2. Totals: 15 3 3-11 42. Fouls: 16. Fouled out: None.

GREEN (7-2): Levi Blevins 1 2 0-0 8, Levi Sampson 10 8-10 28, Jon Knapp 1 1 5-7 10, Levi Waddell 1 0 2-2 4, Gabe McBee 6 0 0-3 12, Landon Kimbler 1 0 1-2 3, Derek Salyers 0 0 0-0 0. Dustin Lutz 0 0 0-0 0, Devlin Maynard 0 2 0-0 6. Totals: 20 5 16-24 71. Fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.