Vikings blow past Tornadoes, 59-39

Published 10:27 pm Saturday, December 17, 2022

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

WILLOW WOOD — If you throw a shutout in baseball, you win. If you throw a shutout quarter in basketball, chances are you win.

The Symmes Valley Vikings pitched a third quarter shutout as they beat the Racine Southern Tornadoes 59-39 on Saturday.

Ethan Smith scored 17 points and Braden Corn had 12 points to lead the Vikings.

Cruz Brinager had 13 points for Southern.

Smith and Levi Ross had 4 points and Corn hit a 3-pointer as Vikings took a 16-13 first quarter lead.

Kolten Thomas, Aaron Vance and Brayden Otto all hit 3-pointers and Brinager had 4 points for the Tornadoes.

Corn scored 6 points and Smith and Will Jone 4 each as the Vikings extended their lead to 34-22 at the half.

Southern’s points came on a pair of 3-pointers by Thomas and one by Damien Miller.

Symmes Valley (2-4) held Southern scoreless in the third quarter and added 13 points to their lead and it was 47-22.

Smith and Ross combined for 9 of the Vikings’ points in the quarter.

Five different players scored in the fourth quarter for the Vikings while Brinager had three 3-pointers as he scored 9 points for the Tornadoes.

The Vikings had 19 steals with Smith getting 7 and Corn 6. Smith also had 11 rebounds while Will Jones grabbed 8 rebounds and Ross had 7.

Southern  13 9 0 17 = 39

Sym.Valley 16 18 13 12 = 59

RACINE SOUTHERN (2-2): Kolten Thomas 0 3 0-0 9, Aaron Vance 0 2 0-0 6, Brayden Otto 0 1 2-2 5, Cruz Brinager 2 3 0-0 13, Brandon Laudermilt 0 0 0-0 0, Jace Hill 1 0 0-0 2, Damien Miller 0 1 0-0 3, Andrew Riffle 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13-46 2-2 39. 3-pt goals: 10-24. Rebounds: 10-O, 12-D = 22. Assist: 4. Steals: 1. Blocks: 0. Turnovers: 20. Fouls: 16. Fouled out: None.

SYMMES VALLEY (2-4): Braden Corn 4 1 1-2 12, Jacob Cade 2 0 0-0 4, Ethan Smith 7 0 3-5 17, Aleck Beckett 2 0 3-4 7, Levi Ross 4 0 0-1 8, Josh Saunders 1 0 3-4 5, Will Jones 1 0 2-2 4, Aydan Taylor 1 0 0-0 2. Totals: 23-63 12-18 59. 3-pt goals: 1-9. Rebounds: 19-O, 20-D = 39 (Smith 11, Jones 8, Ross 7). Assists: 10 (Corn 3, Ross 3). Steals: 19 (Smith 7, Corn 6). Blocks: 3 (Smith, Beckett, Cade). Turnovers: 10. Fouls: 9. Fouled out: None.

