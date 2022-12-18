Buchanan’s buzzer-beater lifts Fairland over Warren

Published 7:33 pm Sunday, December 18, 2022

By Jim Walker

ALBANY — B.B. made the BB.

That’s Brody Buchanan making the buzzer-beater.

Fairland’s Brody Buchanan drove to the basket and made a layup with 7-tenths of a second to play that gave the Dragons a 44-43 win over the Warren Warriors on Saturday at the Alley Classic.

Chase Allen hit a 3-pointer and Hunter Lykins was 3-of-4 from the line as the Dragons took a 10-8 first quarter lead.

Four different players had baskets for Warren.

Julian Stadelman scored 8 points and Ayden Cornell made a 3-pointer as Warren tied the game at the half 23-all.

Allen knocked down another trey and scored 5 points in the quarter for Fairland.

The Warriors (4-3) took a slim 36-35 as Trent Taylor scored 8 points and Jacob Sealey hit a 3-pointer.

Will Davis hit a triple and scored 7 points while Allen drilled another 3-pointer.

But in the fourth quarter, J.D. Thacker and Steeler Leep each hit 3-pointers and Buchanan got all his 3 points including the game-winner.

Sealey hit another trifecta with Taylor and Cornell adding baskets.

Fairland (4-2) was led by Allen and Davis with 11 points each. Davis had 8 rebounds while Thacker had 6 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals.

Warren (4-3) was paced by Taylor with 14 points and 4 rebounds while Stadelman got 10 points and 2 steals.

Fairland 10 13 12 9 = 44

Warren 8 15 13 7 = 43

FAIRLAND (4-2): Will Davis 3-7 1-1 2-2 11, Chase Allen 1-3. 3-6 0-0 11, Zion Martin 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, J.D. Thacker 3-8 1-1 0-0 9, Hunter Lykins 0-0 0-0 3-4 3, Steeler Leep 1-3 1-1 0-0 5, Cliff Fransen 1-1 0-1 0-0 2, Brody Buchanan 1-3 0-1 1-2 3. Totals: 16-36 6-8 44. 3-pt goals: 6-11. Rebounds: 18 (Davis 8, Thacker 6). Assists: 10 (Thacker 3, Allen 3). Steals: 3 (Thacker 2). Turnovers; 11. Fouls: 9. Fouled out: None.

WARREN (4-3): Julian Stadelman 5-7 0-4 0-2 10, Hayden Wells 1-3 0-0 0-0 2, Trent Taylor 6-13 0-0 2-2 14, A.J. Criss 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Ayden Cornell 1-1 1-1 0-0 5, Jacob Sealey 1-1 2-2 0-0 8, Chase Lupardus 2-6 0-1 0-0 4, Connor Barry 0-1 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 19-40 2-5 43. 3-pt. goals: 3-18. Rebounds: 16 (Lupardus 5, Taylor 4). Assists: 5 (Stadelman 3). Steals: 2 (Stadelman 2). Turnovers: 8. Fouls: 10. Fouled out: Lupardus.

