Harbor Health Care hosts holiday meal

Published 12:00 am Monday, December 19, 2022

By Heath Harrison

From left, Anita Rossiter, resident Faye Dunphy and Wendy Hart at Harbor Health Care’s Christmas dinner on Wednesday. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)

Resident Jenny Kerns, with Debbie Markel, left, and Chastity McFann at Harbor Health Care’s Christmas dinner on Wednesday. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)

More than 150 residents, family and staff enjoy Christmas dinner

Residents, family and staff at Harbor Health care were treated to a Christmas meal on Wednesday.

It was the first time organizing such a large event for the holiday for the facility and staff said they were, at first, worried about the turnout.

But, in the end, 150-175 people showed up for the event and were served, cafeteria-style a meal including roast beef, mac and cheese, green beans and more.

And table featured a large variety of deserts.

“We had a great turnout,” Kim Holtzapfel, with Harbor, said.

The nursing home is located at 1050 Clinton St. in Ironton.

