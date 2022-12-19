Man sentenced to decades in prison for rape

Published 12:00 am Monday, December 19, 2022

By Staff Reports

Stewart had been found guilty of raping a 13-year child

A South Point man has been sentenced to the maximum penalty for raping a child under 13.

On Nov. 30, James Stewart, 35, of South Point, was found guilty of three counts of rape after a two-day jury trial in the Lawrence County Common Pleas Court of Judge Andrew Ballard.

The jury found that Stewart, in May 2020, raped a 13-year child at least three times.

On Dec. 14 at Stewart’s sentencing hearing, Lawrence County Prosecutor Brigham Anderson argued Stewart should get the maximum penalty of 11-16 ½ years in prison on all three counts.

Ballard agreed and sentenced Stewart to 33–38 ½ years in prison, fined him $20,000 and said Stewart will be required to register as a Tier III sex offender for life. 

As of Thursday, Stewart was being housed at the Lawrence County Jail before being sent to prison.

