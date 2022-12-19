Melissa Dever: Season of giving for the agency Published 12:00 am Monday, December 19, 2022

During the holiday season, most of us start thinking of gift giving and ways to help others.

While this thought process is forefront during this time of the year, the reality is that people still have needs long after the holidays.

The Area Agency on Aging District 7 has available an opportunity to give to others even in the summer months through our Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program. This program provides vouchers to qualifying area seniors to assist in purchasing fresh produce from participating local farmers.

In 2022, we provided vouchers to 2,300 seniors; however, approximately 400 individuals were placed on a waiting list due to funding. As a result, we have developed an opportunity in 2023 to “sponsor a senior” and help those who are added to a waiting list. A gift of $50 would provide vouchers to a senior in need.

In addition, we have another opportunity for the community to give and help seniors in our area. As many of you know, Pamela K. Matura was our executive director for many years.

Pam’s family and the AAA7 established the Pamela K. Matura Fund in 2018 in her memory after her passing. Pam always had the goal of securing funds for new programs or to help those most in need. I would love to carry through with Pam’s goal and feel just as passionate as she once did.

We offer numerous programs and resources through the AAA7, but there is still so much more we can do.

If you would like to donate to the Pamela K. Matura Fund to help us reach more people, start new programs and ensure our waiting lists diminish, please reach out to us.

If you would like to donate to the Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program or the Pamela K. Matura Fund, you may call Jenni Lewis, director of community outreach at the AAA7, at 1-800-582-7277 or e-mail at info@aaa7.org.

Melissa Dever is executive director of Area Agency on Aging District 7.