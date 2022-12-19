Phyllis Mootz Published 9:30 am Monday, December 19, 2022

June 7, 1936- Dec. 13, 2022

Phyllis E. Mootz, of Kitts Hill, went home to be with the Lord on Dec. 13, 2022.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Donald Wray Mootz; her parents, John and Evaline Willis; and sister, Frances Willis Arthur.

She is survived by her children, two sons, J. Scott (Jennifer) Mootz, Timothy W. (Kirsten) Mootz; one daughter, Dawn (Gary) McFann, all of Kitts Hill; seven grandchildren, Isaac Mootz, Julie Mootz, Nicholas Hoffman, Dustin Hoffman, Fawn Stapleton, Daniel W. Mootz, Sophie Mootz; and six great-grandchildren, Ellinor Hoffman, Aria Hoffman, Quinn Hoffman, Winston Hoffman, Giselle Hoffman, and Luke Stapleton.

Born on June 7, 1936 to parents John Neal and Evaline Tomlinson Willis, of Chesapeake, she went on to graduate from Chesapeake High School.

She was a life-long homemaker and devoted herself entirely to her family. In addition to raising her family, she did part-time work at the board of elections and served as 4-H advisor.

As a young wife, she made a profession of faith in Christ and was baptized in 1959 by Symmes Creek Missionary Baptist Church. From that time, she remained faithful to her Savior and was active in service to her church.

At the time of her homegoing, she was a member of Mamre Baptist Church in Kitts Hill. Her legacy of faith and Christian service live on through her children and grandchildren.

In days of better health, she enjoyed trips to Amish country with her family.

Phyllis was an avid reader and is also remembered by her family as a great cook.

Her absence leaves a void in her family and church.

Arrangements will be overseen by Phillips Funeral Home.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at Tracy Brammer Funeral Home.

Funeral service will be held Tuesday at Mamre Baptist Church in Kitts Hill with Pastor Ryan McKee officiating. Singing by Alisha Howard and Jamie Pancake, pianist- Cindy Lambert.

The church will be open at 11 a.m. for a time of visitation with the service beginning promptly at noon.

In lieu of flowers, and in honor of her lifelong love of missions, the family requests donations to Jeremiah 38 Ministries at 5343 County Road 19 Kitts Hill, OH or www.jeremiah38.org.